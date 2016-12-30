Active Biotech: Number of shares and votes in Active Biotech

The number of shares and votes in Active Biotech has changed as a result of the recently completed rights issue.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 96,824,320 shares and votes in Active Biotech.

For further information, please contact:

Tomas Leanderson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 95

E-mail: tomas.leanderson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

E-mail: hans.kolam@activebiotech.com (mailto:hans.kolam@activebiotech.com)

Active Biotech AB

P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdag Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech is required to publish the information contained in this press release in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was provided to the media for publication at 08.30 am CET on December 30, 2016.

Active Biotech - Pressrelease number of shares and votes (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2067873/776505.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

