Increase in Number of Shares in Pandox AB (publ)

As previously announced, Pandox AB (publ) has on 8 December 2016 carried out a directed share issue of 7,499,999 class B shares. The share capital and the number of registered and outstanding shares and votes in the company have thus increased during December 2016.

As of 30 December 2016, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Pandox is 157,499,999, distributed between 75,000,000 class A shares and 82,499,999 class B shares. Accordingly, the number of votes in Pandox as of 30 December 2016 amounts to 307,499,999, distributed between 225,000,000 votes on the basis of class A shares and 82,499,999 votes on the basis of class B shares.

This information is information that Pandox AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, at 08:30 CET on 30December 2016.

Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio comprises 120 hotels with more than 26,000 hotel rooms in ten countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property Management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to market leading regional hotel operators and leading international hotel operators, and Operator Activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are, as of 18 June 2015, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se

