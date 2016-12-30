Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Tele2

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB (publ), (Tele2), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B), today announced that Tele2's total number of shares has increased with 615,304 shares.

The change refers to an issue of 10,280 new A shares and 605,024 new B shares in December in accordance with the resolution by the extraordinary general meeting held on October 27, 2016 regarding a rights issue, in order to maintain the company's financial strength in connection with the acquisition of TDC Sweden.

As of December 30, 2016, the total number of shares in Tele2 amounts to 506,900,012 of which 22,793,523 are class A shares with ten votes each, 482,207,489 are class B shares with one vote each and 1,899,000 are class C shares with one vote each. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 712,041,719. The total number of votes in the company excluding 2,650,947 class B shares and 1,899,000 class C shares held in treasury amounts to 707,491,772.

For more information, please contact:

Angelica Gustafsson, Press Inquiries, Tele2 AB, Phone: +46704 26 41 42

Mattias Schriwer, Head of Group Treasury, Tele2 AB, Phone: +46737075809

This information is information that Tele2 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on December 30, 2016.

TELE2 IS ONE OF EUROPE'S FASTEST GROWING TELECOM OPERATORS, ALWAYS PROVIDING CUSTOMERS WITH WHAT THEY NEED FOR LESS. We have 17 million customers in 9 countries. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2015, we had net sales of SEK 27 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.8 billion. For definitions of measures, please see the last page of the Annual report 2015.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tele2,c2157646

The following files are available for download: