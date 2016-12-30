STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The number of shares and votes in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) ("Moberg Pharma") has increased by 3,122,654 in December 2016. Therefore, there are in total 17,411,842 shares and votes in the company as of 30 December 2016.

The total number of shares and votes has increased as a result of the directed share issue of in total 2,843,504 shares that Moberg Pharma announced on 7 December 2016 and as a result of 279,150 shares issued after exercise of warrants under Moberg Pharma's share-based incentive program. As a result of the new issue of shares and the exercise of the warrants, the total number of shares and votes has increased by 3,122,654 from 12,289,188 to 17,411,842 and the share capital has increased by SEK 312,265.40 from SEK 1,428,918.80 to SEK 1,741,184.20.

About this information

This information is such that Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 a.m. (CET) on December 30th, 2016.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Wolpert,

CEO,

Phone: +46-707-35-71-35,

E-mail: peter.wolpert@mobergpharma.se



Anna Ljung,

CFO,

Phone: +46-707-66-60-30,

E-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-moberg-pharma,c2158139

The following files are available for download: