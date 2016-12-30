Balder Discloses an Increase in the Number of Shares and Votes

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 30. 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- According to previously disclosed information Balder has completed a directed issue of 4,602,515 ordinary shares of class B. The issue of shares has resulted in a change in the number of shares and votes of Balder.

The total number of shares as of 30 December 2016 is 190,000,000 shares, of which 11,229,432 are Class A shares, 168,770,568 are Class B shares and 10,000,000 are preference shares. The total number of votes is 29,106,488 of which the Class A shares represent 11,229,432 votes, the Class B shares represent 16,877,056 votes and the preference shares represent 1,000,000 votes.

The information herein constitutes an announcement of an increase of the number of shares and votes according to Chapter 4, Section 9, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980).

Fastighets AB Balder is a listed real estate company which shall meet the needs of different customer groups for premises and housing through local support. Balder's real estate portfolio had a value of SEK 79.9 billion as of 30 September 2016. The Balder share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap segment..

