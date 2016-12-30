New Number of Shares and Votes in Edgeware

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Edgeware AB (publ) has changed as a result of the issue of new shares in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 30,043,008 shares and votes in the company.

This information is information that Edgeware AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.30 CET on 30 December 2016.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a global high-tech company that develops and offers products that enable high-quality TV and video streaming. Edgeware's solutions are primarily sold to telecom and cable operators as well as broadcasters and content owners that want to scalably, securely and cost-efficiently make TV and video content available to their viewers.

Edgeware is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has a subsidiary in the US and offices in Hong Kong and Mexico. Edgeware also has personnel in Belgium, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain and the UK. Since its foundation in 2004, Edgeware has grown by about 40 percent annually, reaching a turnover of SEK 204 million in 2015. For more information, visit www.edgeware.tv

