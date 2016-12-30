EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 DECEMBER 2016 SHARES



KONE CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS



A total of 806 KONE Corporation's B shares have been subscribed with 2013 option rights. The shares will be traded as old shares as of 2 January 2017.



Identifiers of KONE Corporation's B share:



Trading code: KNEBV ISIN code: FI0009013403 Orderbook id: 29981 Number of shares: 449 960 170



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance



TIEDOTE, 30.12.2016 OSAKKEET



KONE OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



KONE Oyj:n 2013 optio-oikeuksilla merkityt yhteensä 806 B-osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen B-osakkeiden kanssa 2.1.2017 alkaen.



KONE Oyj:n B-osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: KNEBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009013403 id: 29981 Osakemäärä: 449.960.170



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance