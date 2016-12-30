Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-30 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaisa Olkkonen has yesterday notified of her resignation as the Chairman of the Board of SSH Communications Security Corporation. Kaisa Olkkonen has been appointed as the CEO of SSH Communications Security as of January 1, 2017.



Due to this appointment, the majority of the directors will temporarily not be independent of the Company. This will be considered in the preparation of the proposal for the composition of the board to be given to the next Annual General Meeting, so that the independence of the next board of directors is ensured.



The Board of Directors of SSH Communications Security has appointed Mr. Jukka Manner as the new Chairman of the Board.



