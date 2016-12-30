MS. KAISA OLKKONEN THE NEW CEO OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-30 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Board of Directors of SSH Communications Security have appointed Kaisa Olkkonen as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. She will start on January 1, 2017.



Ms. Olkkonen has more than twenty-five years of experience in leadership roles in the digital services and telecommunications sectors. Her responsibilities have covered a broad range of international privacy and data protection matters, intellectual property, legal, risk management and business development matters, and global regulatory and interest representation work. She has extensive experience in building and leading diverse international teams through change and transition. Ms. Olkkonen has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SSH since April 2016 and has sent in her resignation from that role yesterday.



SSH's founder Tatu Ylönen continues to work for the company full time as SSH Fellow. He will be based in Boston, US, concentrating on new innovations and research in access management, awareness creation about the problems the company solves and other strategic initiatives. Mr. Ylönen will also continue as a member of the Board of Directors of SSH.



"We have recently focused our operations and renewed our organization structure to better correspond to our customers' accelerating digital and cloud transformation. I am very pleased to bring Kaisa to lead the executive team to further improve our execution capability and make the company even more competitive, enabling us to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the changing and growing markets. Kaisa will bring to us her strong values based leadership capability and open communication approach, helping the company to take the step to the next level of operational excellence".



"I'm very excited about assuming an operational role in SSH after working with the SSH team as the chairman for the past year. The market is opening for us and together with the whole SSH team we have a great opportunity to create value by helping customers to respond to the ever-increasing need of Internet security", says Olkkonen.



SSH announces new Executive Management team



Executive management team of SSH Communications Security is:



-- Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer -- Tatu Ylönen, Founder, SSH Fellow -- Helena Kukkonen, Chief Financial Officer -- Markku Rossi, Chief Technology Officer, -- Chris Riley, USA Operations and Global Marketing -- Kalle Jääskeläinen, Platform Management -- Rami Raulas, Sales, EMEA and APAC -- Jussi Mononen, Business Development



