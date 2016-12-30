Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver concentrator equipment to Chile

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM



Outotec to deliver concentrator equipment to Chile

Outotec has received an order from Chile for the delivery of process equipment. The contract value is EUR 18 million, and it has been booked in Outotec's 2016 fourth quarter order intake.

Outotec will deliver grinding, flotation, thickening and filtration equipment and engineering for the project. In addition, Outotec will provide spare parts and installation supervision services and training for the delivered equipment. Equipment will be delivered by the end of 2017.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Taneli Salervo, President - Minerals Processing business unit (acting)

tel. +358 400 490 656

Eila Paatela, Vice President, Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com (mailto:firstname.lastname@outotec.com)

DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

