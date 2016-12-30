Raisio plc Stock Exhange Release, 30 December 2016



PATENT FOR BENEMILK FEEDS IN FINLAND



Benemilk feeds and their manufacturing method have been granted a patent in Finland. After a thorough investigation, the Finnish Patent Authority has determined that the Benemilk innovation meets the criteria for patentability; it is new, inventive and industrially applicable.



The patent application related to the Benemilk feeds proceeded as an ordinary process, including a number of interim decisions and commenting rounds. In Finland, the first patent applications were filed in January 2012.



Several scientific studies have been conducted on the Benemilk feeds by various universities and internationally recognised research institutes. These studies together with five years' commercial experience in Finland and our long-term farm monitoring programme confirm the efficacy of Benemilk feeds. Benemilk feeds help cows make better use of the energy in the feed. As a result, milk yield is significantly higher and milk fat and protein content increase.



In Finland and Russia, Benemilk feeds are sold and marketed by Raisioagro. In Finland, Benemilk feeds already have a well-established customer base and market position.



In addition, patent authorities in New Zealand have examined the patent applications, and granted patents for the Benemilk feeds and their manufacturing method as well as for the milk produced by Benemilk fed cows.



Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2015, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 521 million and EBIT was EUR 51.7 million excluding one-off items. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



