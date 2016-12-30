On December 28, 2016, RusForest AB published a press release with information regarding that the company had decided to apply for delisting from First North. On the same day, such an application was submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has applied to have its financial instruments removed from First North.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in RusForest AB (publ) (RUSF, ISIN code SE0005132511, order book ID 35761) shall be given observation status with reference to the above circumstance.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Sofia Tångelin, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.