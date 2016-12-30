Online Retailers Embraced Innovative Strategies for the Holiday Shopping Season in 2016

Nastydress, Rosegal and other online fashion stores did their best in 2016 to attract new users during the festive seasons.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- During the holiday season, customers all across the world have started to shop more to snag more savings. The widespread shopping spree is a direct result of the supermarkets, shops and even e-stores offering products that are in some way or the other related tothe holiday seasonat attractive prices. Scoping the current trends, Nastydress, an online store that sells fashion apparel, recently embraced new strategies for attracting and retaining their buyers. Since online shoppers are onthe lookout for hot deals and discounts, the e-store has started offering quality apparel and accessories at bargain basement prices.

Taking a cue fromanother companyin the fashion industry, Nastydress launched a fashion campaign titled "The Sexy Lingerie Fashion Show 2016", which began on December 1st and will continue till the end of the year. Nastydress believes that the sizzling deals that they announcedhave playeda major role alongside the unique designs, resulting in more customers"walking through the doors"in 2016.

DressLily, another online store, has adopted a somewhat different strategy for promoting their products. The e-store chose the most festive month of the year to expand its interaction with users. The "Invite Your Friends" initiative first received wide recognition a few months back. Inspired by the success of the program and also to fix a few things such as the rules which some users thought were difficult to understand, DressLily has redesigned the flow of the program and changed the way a buyer interacts with the store.

Rosegal has carved a different niche for itself by offering vintage dresses at attractive prices. This year, Rosegal introduced a special Christmas Jewelry section where customers can buy jewelry items as low as$0.89. Meanwhile the main attraction of Rosegal is the The Holiday Shop-Get Party Ready promotional campaign which received rave reviews.

ASOS, another bargain bin e-store which islocated in the UK, also launched a special program called "Gift your Secret Santa or S/O with fresh tech cases". They have also added a special "Christmas" category in their navigation bar which includes both Christmas apparel and accessories.