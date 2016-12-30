Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

The voting rights of Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2016 are as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in issue Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights for each class Ordinary Shares 109,500,000 1 109,500,000

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact - Gary Tait (Tel: 0131 220 0733)

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

30 December 2016