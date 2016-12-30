

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 10 July 2008), the Company allotted 377,848 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the 'New Ordinary shares') in the capital of the Company on 30 December 2016. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 70.40p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share.



Of the 377,848 New Ordinary shares allotted on 30 December 2016, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 138,355 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 3 January 2017. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 139,062 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 10 January 2017. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



A final application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 100,431 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 17 January 2017. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 December 2016 consists of 87,196,723 Ordinary shares of which 7,745,188 shares are held in treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 79,451,535 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



30 December 2016



For further information please contact:



Vikash Hansrani



Albion Ventures LLP Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7601 1850



