Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, December 30
30 December 2016
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc
(the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
The Company announces that the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement comprises 412,229,478 ordinary shares with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Share in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 412,229,478.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Further Information:
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-661-8958
|David Hart/James Thomas/Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Ger Heffernan/Jan Fitzell, IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser)
|Tel: +353-7662-34800
|Jon Belliss/Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
|Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Don Hall, Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com