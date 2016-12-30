sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, December 30

30 December 2016

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc
(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement comprises 412,229,478 ordinary shares with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Share in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 412,229,478.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-661-8958
David Hart/James Thomas/Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Ger Heffernan/Jan Fitzell, IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-7662-34800
Jon Belliss/Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services LimitedTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Don Hall, Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2016 PR Newswire