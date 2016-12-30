

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's producer prices showed no variations in November from a year ago, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The overall producer price index remained flat in November, following a 0.7 percent rise in October.



Prices in the manufacturing sector increased 0.6 percent annually in November and mining and quarrying prices grew by 8.9 percent.



Domestic market producer prices dropped 0.6 percent, while foreign market prices went up by 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent In November.



