

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' housing equity injections decreased in the third quarter, the Bank of England reported Friday.



Housing equity injections declined to GBP 10.92 billion from GBP 13.06 billion in the second quarter.



HEW occurs when withdrawals of housing equity by the household sector are larger than injections of equity.



When households, in aggregate, are withdrawing more equity than they are injecting, HEW is positive. When they are injecting more than they are withdrawing, HEW is negative.



