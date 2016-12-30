sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,368 Euro		+0,024
+0,38 %
WKN: A2AGQT ISIN: SE0008135610 Ticker-Symbol: HI8F 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.12.2016 | 11:25
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Change in Number of Outstanding Shares in HiQ During December

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec.30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --As of 30 December 2016 the number of outstanding shares and votes in HiQ International AB amount to 54713 105 shares.

The change in number of outstanding shares is a result due to exercise of warrants.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Malm, CFO and Head of Investor Relations HiQ, tel: +46 8 588 90000,
+46704 200017

HiQ discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This press release was submitted for publication at 11.00 CET on 30 December 2016.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/hiq-international/r/change-in-number-of-outstanding-shares-in-hiq-during-december,c2158488

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/450/2158488/609394.pdf

PDF

SOURCE HiQ International


© 2016 PR Newswire