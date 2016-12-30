As from January 9, 2017 subscription rights (TR) issued by SpiffX AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 23, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------- Short name: SPIFFX TR ------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496086 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131282 ------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities/227 ------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------



As from January 9, 2017 paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by SpiffX AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: SPIFFX BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009496094 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 131283 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities/227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission.



For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.