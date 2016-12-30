sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Air China Introduces "Fully Entrusted-No Baggage Claim" in Europe and the Americas

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting January 1, 2017, passengers who fly on Air China's flights departing from Europe and theAmericas for Chinese cities with a transit in Beijing can benefit from Air China's newly introduced "Fully Entrusted-No Baggage Claim" service.

With the "Fully Entrusted-No Baggage Claim" service, passengers can, in the form of pre-authorization at the airport of origin in Europe and the Americas, fully entrust their checked baggage to Air China, and Air China can, on behalf of the passengers, open their checked baggage in transit via Beijing for inspections by the customs and quarantine authorities. Passengers who need the service are required, while checking in at the airport of origin, to sign the baggage tag(s) to confirm that they agree to fully entrust Air China with process of inspections by the customs and quarantine authorities. After arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport, passengers can directly clear the immigration without having to claim their checked baggage and then proceed to the transit zone for the onward connecting flight. The service will cut the time passengers usually need to spend going through the transit formalities, enhancing passengers' travel experiences.

(Note: To qualify for the service, passengers (1) must fly on Air China-operated flights for the entire journey instead of codeshare flights, and (2) should NOT putitemsinto their checked baggage that should be declared for customs and quarantine inspections.)


