

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales increased markedly in November from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.



Retail sales volume grew 11.3 percent year-over-year in November. Excluding automotive fuel, sales climbed by 6.0 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 2.8 percent annually in November and those of non-food products, except automotive fuel advanced by 9.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 1.4 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX