

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices continued to decline in November but the pace of decrease slowed from prior year, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Producer prices decreased only 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in November after easing 0.6 percent in October.



Prices fell 0.3 percent on domestic market and by 0.2 percent on foreign market.



Month-on-month, producer prices slid 0.1 percent, the same pace of decline as seen in October. This was the second consecutive fall in prices. Prices were expected to grow 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX