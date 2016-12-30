Fiskars Corporation Press Release December 30, 2016 at 13:00 EET



Fiskars completes the sale of Ebertsankey plastics pottery business



Fiskars Corporation has completed the sale of its European Ebertsankey plastics pottery business to Good(s) Factory BV, a member of the Elho Group, European market leader in synthetic pottery and related products, announced on September 13, 2016.



The divestment allows Fiskars to continue to strengthen its focus in its core businesses and drive the company forward as an integrated consumer goods company.



