Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.12.2016 | 12:22
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Imperial Minerals Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, December 30

30 December 2016

Imperial Minerals plc

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 30,745,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 30,745,000 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial Minerals plc
Russell Hardwick
Tel: +61 417 714 292
James Hamilton
Tel: +61 402 186 106

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Tel: 020 7469 0930


