EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.12.2016 SHARES



ISSUER CHANGE: MERGER BETWEEN NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC AND NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)



The issuer of depositary receipts issued by Nordea Bank Finland Plc will be transferred to Nordea Bank AB (publ) as of 2.1.2017 due to merger between Nordea Bank Finland Plc and its parent company Nordea Bank AB (publ). The change will be valid as from January 2, 2017*.



*) Presuming that the merger is recorded into the Trade Register on January 2, 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: NDA1V ISIN code: FI0009902530 id: 24308



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 30.12.2016 OSAKKEET



LIIKKEESEENLASKIJAN MUUTOS: NORDEA PANKKI SUOMI OYJ SULAUTUU NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL):IIN



Nordea Pankki Suomi Oyj:n liikkeeseenlaskemien osaketalletustodistusten liikkeeseenlaskija vaihtuu Nordea Bank AB (publ):ksi johtuen Nordea Pankki Suomi Oyj:n sulautumisesta emoyhtiöönsä Nordea Bank AB (publ):iin. Muutos tulee voimaan 2.1.2017*.



*) Edellyttäen, että sulautuminen merkitään kaupparekisteriin 2.1.2017.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NDA1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009902530 id: 24308



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260