sprite-preloader
Samstag, 31.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,442 Euro		+0,062
+0,84 %
WKN: 566480 ISIN: DE0005664809 Ticker-Symbol: EVT 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOTEC AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,425
7,479
30.12.
7,448
7,456
30.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOTEC AG
EVOTEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOTEC AG7,442+0,84 %