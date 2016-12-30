Kryptonite 1 plc - Total Voting Rights

30 December 2016

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Kryptonite 1 announces that the Company has 1,132,394,334 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

