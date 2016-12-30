sprite-preloader
Samstag, 31.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.12.2016 | 12:32
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Kryptonite 1 plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, December 30

30 December 2016

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Kryptonite 1 announces that the Company has 1,132,394,334 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Contact Details:

Kryptonite 1 Plc
Stephen Corran
+44 (0)16 2467 6716
scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

ISDX Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0930


© 2016 PR Newswire