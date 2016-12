'Tis the season to be renewable, at least in the U.K. where the nation sourced more than 40% of its electricity from renewable energy on Christmas Day - the highest figure ever.

Power group Drax analyzed the U.K.'s output on December 25, and found that wind accounted for three-quarters of the clean energy generated, with solar PV making up the majority of the remaining 25%.

This year's performance outshines ...

