Syncona Limited - Total Voting Rights

30 December 2016

Syncona Limited

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 December 2016 the issued share capital of the Company comprises of 658,387,407 Ordinary Shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 658,387,407 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.synconaltd.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745001