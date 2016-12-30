Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the nine months to 30 September 2016

PR Newswire
London, December 30
30th December 2016
Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the nine months period to 30 September 2016
Chairman's Statement
Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 9 months period to 30 September 2016. Operational costs for the period amounted to £105k compared to £85k for the 6 months to June 2016 (6 months to June 2015 - £56k)
At the start of the year, the Company realigned its investment focus towards the retail sector with an emphasis on menswear. Following which, the Company made its maiden investment with a 25% interest in Sterling Craig Ltd, a UK based online retailer for men's fashion.
In January 2016, the Company raised £100k in new equity. The Directors continue to seek further investment capital and hope to report on this in the near future. Meanwhile, operational costs will be kept at a minimum until additional funds are raised.
The Board continues to review potential acquisitions which is reliant on new investment being achieved by virtue of equity or loan capital.
The company continues to be supported by loans arranged by the company's directors.
Further announcements will be made in due course.
David Barnett
Chairman
30 December 2016
Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Nine months ended 30 September 2016
|9 months ended
30 September
2016
|6 months ended
30 June 2016
|6 months
ended
30 June
2015
|Year
ended
31 December
2015
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Revenue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other Income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gross Profit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Administrative Expenses
|(105)
|(85)
|(56)
|(129)
|Profit / (Loss) from Operations
|(105)
|(85)
|(56)
|(129)
|Finance Costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation
|(105)
|(85)
|(56)
|(129)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Profit / (Loss) for the period
|(105)
|(85)
|(56)
|(129)
|Earning / (Loss) per share
|Basic & Diluted (pence)
|(0.12)p
|(0.10)p
|(0.08)p
|(0.17)p
Globe Capital Limited
Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2016
|30 September
2016
|30 June
2016
|30 June
2015
|31 December
2015
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|17
|6
|Investments
|14
|14
|-
|-
|Current assets
|Prepayments
|5
|6
|3
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5
|4
|11
|10
|Total Assets
|24
|24
|31
|16
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|23
|38
|7
|65
|Financial Liabilities - Borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Creditors: falling due after more
Than one year
|Loans
|35
|-
|-
|-
|Total Liabilities
|58
|38
|7
|65
|Net Assets
|(34)
|(14)
|24
|(49)
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share Capital
|639
|639
|627
|627
|Reserves
|(673)
|(653)
|(603)
|(676)
|Total Equity
|(34)
|(14)
|24
|(49)
Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Cash Flows
Period ended 30 September 2016
9 months ended
30 September 2016
6 months ended
30 June 2016
6 months ended
30 June 2015
Year ended
31 December
2015
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|(105)
|(85)
|(56)
|(129)
|Adjustment:
|Other income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Depreciation
|6
|6
|11
|22
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(99)
|(79)
|(44)
|(107)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|(5)
|(6)
|(3)
|1
|Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|(7)
|(27)
|(1)
|57
|Share based payments
|20
|20
|-
|-
|Cash utilised in operations
|(91)
|(92)
|(48)
|(49)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Bank interest received
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Purchase of investments
|(14)
|(14)
|-
|-
|Net cash from investing activities
|(14)
|(14)
|-
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Issue of new shares
|100
|100
|-
|-
|Net cash from financing activities
|100
|100
|-
|-
|(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(5)
|(6)
|(48)
|(49)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|10
|10
|59
|59
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|5
|4
|11
|10
|Cash at Bank C/F
|4
|4
|11
|10
The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.
Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £105,000 (Jun 15: loss £56,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 87,773,045 (Jun 15: 74,638,800).
The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information:
Globe Capital Limited
Christopher Neo, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3286 6388
CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
49 Queen Victoria Street EC4N 4SA