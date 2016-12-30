sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.12.2016 | 12:45
Schrift ändern:
Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the nine months to 30 September 2016

PR Newswire
London, December 30

30th December 2016

Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the nine months period to 30 September 2016

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 9 months period to 30 September 2016. Operational costs for the period amounted to £105k compared to £85k for the 6 months to June 2016 (6 months to June 2015 - £56k)

At the start of the year, the Company realigned its investment focus towards the retail sector with an emphasis on menswear. Following which, the Company made its maiden investment with a 25% interest in Sterling Craig Ltd, a UK based online retailer for men's fashion.

In January 2016, the Company raised £100k in new equity. The Directors continue to seek further investment capital and hope to report on this in the near future. Meanwhile, operational costs will be kept at a minimum until additional funds are raised.

The Board continues to review potential acquisitions which is reliant on new investment being achieved by virtue of equity or loan capital.

The company continues to be supported by loans arranged by the company's directors.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

David Barnett
Chairman
30 December 2016


Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Nine months ended 30 September 2016

9 months ended
30 September
2016		6 months ended
30 June 2016		6 months
ended
30 June
2015		Year
ended
31 December
2015
GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000
Revenue----
Other Income----
Gross Profit----
Administrative Expenses(105)(85)(56)(129)
Profit / (Loss) from Operations(105)(85)(56)(129)
Finance Costs----
Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation(105)(85)(56)(129)
Taxation----
Other Comprehensive Loss----
Profit / (Loss) for the period(105)(85)(56)(129)
Earning / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence)(0.12)p(0.10)p(0.08)p(0.17)p



Globe Capital Limited
Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2016

30 September
2016		30 June
2016		30 June
2015		31 December
2015
GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment--176
Investments1414--
Current assets
Prepayments563-
Cash and cash equivalents541110
Total Assets24243116
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables2338765
Financial Liabilities - Borrowings----
Creditors: falling due after more
Than one year
Loans35---
Total Liabilities5838765
Net Assets(34)(14)24(49)
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital639639627627
Reserves(673)(653)(603)(676)
Total Equity(34)(14)24(49)



Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Cash Flows
Period ended 30 September 2016


9 months ended
30 September 2016
6 months ended
30 June 2016
6 months ended
30 June 2015

Year ended
31 December
2015
GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000
Profit/(Loss) before tax(105)(85)(56)(129)
Adjustment:
Other income----
Depreciation661122
Operating profit/(loss)(99)(79)(44)(107)
Cash flows from operating activities
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables(5)(6)(3)1
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables(7)(27)(1)57
Share based payments2020--
Cash utilised in operations(91)(92)(48)(49)
Cash flows from investing activities
Bank interest received----
Purchase of investments(14)(14)--
Net cash from investing activities(14)(14)--
Cash flows from financing activities
Issue of new shares100100--
Net cash from financing activities100100--
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(5)(6)(48)(49)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period10105959
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period541110
Cash at Bank C/F441110

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £105,000 (Jun 15: loss £56,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 87,773,045 (Jun 15: 74,638,800).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information:
Globe Capital Limited
Christopher Neo, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3286 6388

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

49 Queen Victoria Street EC4N 4SA


