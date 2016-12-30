Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the nine months to 30 September 2016

30th December 2016

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the nine months period to 30 September 2016

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 9 months period to 30 September 2016. Operational costs for the period amounted to £105k compared to £85k for the 6 months to June 2016 (6 months to June 2015 - £56k)

At the start of the year, the Company realigned its investment focus towards the retail sector with an emphasis on menswear. Following which, the Company made its maiden investment with a 25% interest in Sterling Craig Ltd, a UK based online retailer for men's fashion.

In January 2016, the Company raised £100k in new equity. The Directors continue to seek further investment capital and hope to report on this in the near future. Meanwhile, operational costs will be kept at a minimum until additional funds are raised.

The Board continues to review potential acquisitions which is reliant on new investment being achieved by virtue of equity or loan capital.

The company continues to be supported by loans arranged by the company's directors.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

David Barnett

Chairman

30 December 2016



Globe Capital Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Nine months ended 30 September 2016

9 months ended

30 September

2016 6 months ended

30 June 2016 6 months

ended

30 June

2015 Year

ended

31 December

2015 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Revenue - - - - Other Income - - - - Gross Profit - - - - Administrative Expenses (105) (85) (56) (129) Profit / (Loss) from Operations (105) (85) (56) (129) Finance Costs - - - - Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation (105) (85) (56) (129) Taxation - - - - Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - Profit / (Loss) for the period (105) (85) (56) (129) Earning / (Loss) per share Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.12)p (0.10)p (0.08)p (0.17)p





Globe Capital Limited

Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2016

30 September

2016 30 June

2016 30 June

2015 31 December

2015 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - - 17 6 Investments 14 14 - - Current assets Prepayments 5 6 3 - Cash and cash equivalents 5 4 11 10 Total Assets 24 24 31 16 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 23 38 7 65 Financial Liabilities - Borrowings - - - - Creditors: falling due after more

Than one year Loans 35 - - - Total Liabilities 58 38 7 65 Net Assets (34) (14) 24 (49) Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 639 639 627 627 Reserves (673) (653) (603) (676) Total Equity (34) (14) 24 (49)





Globe Capital Limited

Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 September 2016



9 months ended

30 September 2016

6 months ended

30 June 2016

6 months ended

30 June 2015



Year ended

31 December

2015 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Profit/(Loss) before tax (105) (85) (56) (129) Adjustment: Other income - - - - Depreciation 6 6 11 22 Operating profit/(loss) (99) (79) (44) (107) Cash flows from operating activities (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (5) (6) (3) 1 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (7) (27) (1) 57 Share based payments 20 20 - - Cash utilised in operations (91) (92) (48) (49) Cash flows from investing activities Bank interest received - - - - Purchase of investments (14) (14) - - Net cash from investing activities (14) (14) - - Cash flows from financing activities Issue of new shares 100 100 - - Net cash from financing activities 100 100 - - (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (5) (6) (48) (49) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10 10 59 59 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5 4 11 10 Cash at Bank C/F 4 4 11 10

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £105,000 (Jun 15: loss £56,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 87,773,045 (Jun 15: 74,638,800).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

