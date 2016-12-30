sprite-preloader
Samstag, 31.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 722736 ISIN: KYG395801080 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA CORD BLOOD CORPORATION
CHINA CORD BLOOD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA CORD BLOOD CORPORATION5,00+1,40 %
GOLDEN MEDITECH HOLDINGS LTD--