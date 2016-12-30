sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.12.2016 | 12:52
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 30

Acorn Income Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

30 December 2016

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameDavid Warr
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.589230,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction29 December 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


© 2016 PR Newswire