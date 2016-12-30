Conversion of Shares in Skanska AB

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In conjunction with a conversion of shares, the company is obliged, according to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), to disclose information concerning the change.

During December 2016, 43,868 Series A shares were converted to Series B shares at the request of shareholders. Accordingly, the total number of votes in the company totals 598,041,890.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 419,903,072, of which 19,793,202 are Series A shares, and 400,109,870 are Series B shares.

