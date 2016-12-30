sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conversion of Shares in Skanska AB

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In conjunction with a conversion of shares, the company is obliged, according to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), to disclose information concerning the change.

During December 2016, 43,868 Series A shares were converted to Series B shares at the request of shareholders. Accordingly, the total number of votes in the company totals 598,041,890.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 419,903,072, of which 19,793,202 are Series A shares, and 400,109,870 are Series B shares.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

André Löfgren,
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB,
Tel +46 (0)10 448 13 63

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/media

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skanska/r/conversion-of-shares-in-skanska-ab,c2158286

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/95/2158286/609235.pdf

161230 conversion of shares


