Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.12.2016 | 12:55
PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 30

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue447.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue 447.72p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue738.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue753.20p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue722.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue737.19p
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue310.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue315.14p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1889.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue1903.67p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1831.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue1844.99p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue399.70p
INCLUDING current year revenue404.47p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue395.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue399.96p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue178.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue178.50p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue193.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue192.54p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.14p
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 130.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue130.14p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-December-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue255.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue259.60p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---

