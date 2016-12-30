INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 447.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 447.72p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 738.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue 753.20p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 722.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 737.19p

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 315.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1889.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1903.67p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1831.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1844.99p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 404.47p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 399.96p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 178.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 178.50p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 192.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.14p

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 130.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue 130.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.60p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.