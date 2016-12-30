INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 30
Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|447.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|447.72p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|738.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|753.20p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|722.40p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|737.19p
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|310.84p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|315.14p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1889.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1903.67p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1831.24p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1844.99p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|399.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|404.47p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|395.18p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|399.96p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|178.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|178.50p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|192.54p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.14p
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|130.12p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|130.14p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|255.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|259.60p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
