46,744 Euro		+1,32
+2,91 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,017
46,714
13:25
45,592
46,31
13:25
PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, December 30

30 December 2016

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 December 2016, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 95,490,266 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Shares') of which 2,271,725 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 December 2016 is therefore 93,218,541 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058


