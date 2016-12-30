December 30, 2016 at 2.00 p.m.



The Ministry of Finance (Finland) orders public sector enterprise architecture modeling service and related professional services from QPR Software Plc. The service is available to all parties participating in public sector enterprise architecture development and approved by the Ministry's Public Sector ICT Department.



The contract term is four years, from January 1st 2017 to December 31st 2020. The Ministry has, however, a right to terminate the contract after two years, or to continue the contract term for a maximum of two years. The contract value depends on the amount of user rights and professional services to be ordered for the architecture modeling service, but its minimum during the first two years of the contract term is EUR 0.2 million.



