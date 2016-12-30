

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday. As it winds up the year, the market seems optimistic about 2017. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 6:40 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 29 points, the S&P 500 futures are advancing 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are up 9.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday's trading session. The major averages ended the day just below the unchanged line. The Dow slipped 13.90 points or 0.1 percent to 19,819.78, the Nasdaq dipped 6.47 points or 0.1 percent to 5,432.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.66 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,249.26.



On the economic front, Chicago PMI for December will be released at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 57, slightly down from prior month.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, North American rig count was 877, while U.S. rig count was 653.



In the corporate segment, Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) and Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. Announced a patent license agreement whereby Qualcomm grants Meizu a worldwide royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell CDMA2000, WCDMA and 4G LTE complete devices. This agreement resolves all of the patent disputes between Qualcomm and Meizu in China, Germany, France, and the United States.



Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced the U.S. launch of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg and 54 mg, a generic version of Janssen's Concerta tablets. FDA has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product, indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.



Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday, the last trading day of 2016. China's Shanghai composite index climbed 7.54 points or 0.24 percent to 3,103.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 209.65 points or 0.96 percent to 22,000.56.



The Japanese market extended losses from the previous session, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed down 30.77 points or 0.16 percent to 19,114.37 at 19,114.37.



The Australian market closed down 27.60 points or 0.48 percent at 5719.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index declined 27.60 points or 0.48 percent to 5,719.10.



European stocks are trading mostly in the red. CAC 40 of France is declining 12.20 points or 0.25 percent, Gemany's Dax is lowering 23.35 points or 0.20 percent, England's FTSE 100 is slipping 29.42 points or 0.41 percent and Swiss Market Index is reducing 43.55 points 0.53 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 index is up 0.14 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX