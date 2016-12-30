CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. (the "Company" or "CER") (TSX VENTURE: CFL) regrettably announces that Mr. Skip Kerr, former Chief Operating Officer of the Company passed away on December 27th after a lengthy battle with various health ailments.

CER's Board of Directors wish to recognize Mr. Kerr for his years of dedication and contribution to the Company and also wish to thank his family for their support of Skip while in the employ of CER.

About Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. is a Canadian public corporation with two operating divisions: Energy Services and General Rentals. The Energy Services division is engaged in the rental of surface rentals and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The General Rentals division is engaged in the rental of industrial and construction equipment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CFL".

