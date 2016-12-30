Neo Industrial Plc: Notification of Managers' transactions Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tulander, Sari Birgitta Position: CFO



------------------------------------------------------------ Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33_20161229154150_3



------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer Name: Neo Industrial Plc LEI: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33



------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 28.12.2016 Venue: XHEL Nature of transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800296



Volume: 1450 Unit price: 5,00000 EURO



Volume: 1742 Unit price: 4,93000 EURO



Volume: 2808 Unit price: 4,91000 EURO



Aggregated transactions Volume: 6 000 Volume weighted average price: 4,93756 EURO



------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 29.12.2016 Venue: XHEL Nature of transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800296



Volume: 725 Unit price: 4,94000 EURO



Volume: 100 Unit price: 4,91000 EURO



Volume: 3175 Unit price: 4,87000 EURO



Aggregated transactions Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 4,88369 EURO



------------------------------------------------------------



Hyvinkää, December 30, 2016



Neo Industrial Plc Ralf Sohlström Managing Director



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720



