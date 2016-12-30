AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2016-12-30 13:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokiskio suris AB informs that the operational results of the Group of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2017 will be announced as follows:
April 6th Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2016 July 28th Consolidated six month financial accountability of the Group for the year 2017
Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200
