AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2016-12-30 13:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokiskio suris AB informs that the operational results of the Group of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2017 will be announced as follows:



April 6th Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2016 July 28th Consolidated six month financial accountability of the Group for the year 2017



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200