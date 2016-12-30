sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Husqvarna AB - Conversion of Shares

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Husqvarna AB's articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in Husqvarna AB. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by the Act on Trading in Financial Instruments to disclose any such change.

In December 2016, at the request of shareholders, 300,022 Class A shares was converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes thereafter amounts to 159,688,895.9.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 576,343,778 shares of which 113,393,909 are Class A shares and 462,949,869 are Class B shares.

This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on December 30, 2016, at 13:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact

+46-8-738-90-80 or press@husqvarnagroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/conversionof-shares,c2156118

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/996/2156118/607825.pdf

Convesrion of shares Husqvarna Group 20161230


