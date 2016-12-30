Husqvarna AB - Conversion of Shares

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Husqvarna AB's articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in Husqvarna AB. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by the Act on Trading in Financial Instruments to disclose any such change.

In December 2016, at the request of shareholders, 300,022 Class A shares was converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes thereafter amounts to 159,688,895.9.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 576,343,778 shares of which 113,393,909 are Class A shares and 462,949,869 are Class B shares.

This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on December 30, 2016, at 13:00 CET.

