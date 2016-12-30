Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-30 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 30.12.2016 at 3 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Stiftelsen Tre Smeder Legal Person Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Mattlin, Håkan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



Name: Wilkman, Nina Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Name: Aura, Johan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



Name: Westerback, Mikael Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



Name: Rantala, Marcus Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



Name: Lerche, Patrik Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20161230124554_3



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Pankki Oyj LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-29 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870



Volume: 40 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 40 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 12 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 288 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 218 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 201 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 98 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 1 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 472 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,75000 Euro Volume: 680 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 1645 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 521 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 1263 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 40 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 1485 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 5245 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 186 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 114 Unit price: 9,73000 Euro Volume: 424 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro Volume: 360 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro Volume: 700 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro Volume: 31 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro Volume: 160 Unit price: 9,71000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 20154 Volume weighted average price: 9.72936 Euro



