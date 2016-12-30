Antitrust Authorities Crack Down on QCOM StockOn Wednesday, QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was fined $854.0 million by South Korea's antitrust division, making it the biggest penalty in the country's history. However, Qualcomm stock was unaffected.QCOM stock barely moved in response to the fine, which is surprising, considering that the charges have plagued Qualcomm in recent months.Regulators in Taiwan, Europe, and the United States are also investigating Qualcomm. They say the chipmaker used its monopoly over the smartphone market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...