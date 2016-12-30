Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 30/12/2016 / 20:50 UTC+8 *Immediate Release * *Tonly Electronics and TCL Display Joint Press Release* Tonly Electronics and TCL Display Jointly Announce the Appointment of Mr. Liao Qian as Chairman of the Board * *(30 December 2016, Hong Kong) - *Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited *("Tonly Electronics"; SEHK stock code: 01249) and *TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited *("TCL Display"; the Group's name will change to 'China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited'; SEHK stock code: 0334) today jointly announce the appointment of Mr. Liao Qian as Chairman, Non-executive Director, Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the two companies with effect from 1 January 2017, followed by the resignation of Mr. Yuan Bing due to his personal commitments. *Mr. Liao Qian* is currently the secretary of the board of directors and the vice chairman of investor relations committee of TCL Corporation ("TCL Corporation", Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stock Code: 000100). He joined TCL Corporation in March 2014 and was subsequently appointed as the officer of the board of directors, the secretary of the board of directors and a member of the executive committee, and he served as director of numerous subsidiaries of TCL Corporation since 2015. Mr. Liao holds a Chinese legal professional qualification certificate and graduated with a bachelor degree in economics and a master degree of laws in 2002 and 2006 respectively. *Mr. Liao Qian* stated, "Tonly Electronics and TCL Display are two industry-leading enterprises in high-tech smart products and mobile device LCD module products under TCL Corporation. It is my pleasure to become chairman of the two companies. Going forward, we will continue to enhance our R&D capabilities to develop more innovative products for consumers worldwide, leading the companies to achieve new milestones in the future, and to enhance both companies' value to generate higher return on shareholders." - End - About Tonly Electronics Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01249), a high-tech smart products manufacturer with competitive industrial advantages, is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of audio and video products as well as wireless smart interconnectivity products. It is also devleoping into smart business. The Group is committed to becoming a one-stop smart loT solutions provider based on the electroacoustic and wireless technologies. Its ultimate controlling shareholder is TCL Corporation (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Stock code 000100.SZ). For more information, please visit its website at www.tonlyele.com [1]. *About TCL Display *Headquartered in China, TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited (the Group's name will change to 'China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited'; stock code: 0334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules (<=10.1") in the region. TCL Display engaged primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of TCL Display are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top. For more information, please visit its website at www.tcldisplay.com [2]. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WMVAUSNESD [3] Document title: 20161230 Tonly Electronics and China Display Optoelectronics joint announcement final (Eng) 30/12/2016 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=340cabad158b769c4dde991450998348&application_id=533407&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=81691d339ad443fe3781207f9ed5b0af&application_id=533407&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=30d141ce44b500260f5fd8b090c2f836&application_id=533407&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

