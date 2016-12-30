

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump said he will meet with leaders of the intelligence community to get an update on the facts of alleged Russian cyber attacks targeting U.S. general elections.



In an apparent comment on lingering controversy over alleged Russian interference in U.S. politics, the incoming President said 'It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things. 'Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.'



Trump's transition team had indicated that if the intelligence community can provide the President-elect clear evidence that the Russian government interfered in the Presidential election, he would order a probe into Russia's alleged cyber attacks.



Trump's statement came hours after the U.S. Government expelled 35 Russian diplomats and their families over alleged Russian hacking during the U.S. election campaign.



The State Department said Wednesday that it declared persona non grata 35 Russian officials operating in the United States 'who were acting in a manner inconsistent with their diplomatic or consular status.'



The Department also informed the Russian Government that it would deny Russian personnel access to two recreational compounds in the United States owned by the Russian Government.



