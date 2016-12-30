Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-30 15:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group CEO +370 5 2390801



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609996