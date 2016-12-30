We hereby inform that on 30 December, 2016, the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos Nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered at Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter, the "Company"), adopted the decision to elect Giedrius Dusevicius to the duties of independent Board Members of the Company out of the two current vacancies until the term of office of the acting Board of the Company (29 April, 2018).



The newly elected Board Member of the Company Giedrius Dusevicius also acts as a Board member of UAB "ACC Distribution".



Rytis Valunas, General Counsel, +370 46 391 626