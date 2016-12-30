Mercy Corps Hopeful After Syria Cease-Fire Announcement

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Neal Keny-Guyer, Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Corps:

"We are hopeful that the apparent breakthrough in negotiations on Syria will pave the way to an end to this bloody conflict, which has engulfed the country for almost six years. Most important, a cease-fire now could allow for humanitarian access to the millions of innocent civilians across Syria who struggle to survive a seemingly endless war.

"At Mercy Corps, we see countless men, women, teenagers and children in Syria and neighboring countries living in limbo as they wait for peace and hope for a chance to resume work, school and normal daily life. Our team has worked tirelessly and courageously for years to provide a measure of comfort and relief to their intense suffering.

"What we have seen in Syria is shameful. Too many lives lost; too many families destroyed; too many hopes and dreams shattered. The fighting must end, and we urge all parties to the conflict to embark - once and for all - on a path to lasting peace."

About Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps is a global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible. We meet the urgent needs of today through emergency response and disaster preparedness; and we build a stronger tomorrow by connecting people to the resources they need to strengthen their community from within.

Mercy Corps has one of the largest aid operations in Syria, reaching about 470,000 people each month. Today, we have team members in eight countries helping some 2.5 million people affected by this crisis.

