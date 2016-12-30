STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

As of 30 December 2016, the total number of shares and votes in Volati AB (publ) ("Volati") amounts to 82,010,345 shares and 80,566,948.4 votes. The total number of shares consists of 80,406,571 ordinary shares, entitled to one (1) vote per ordinary share, and 1,603,774 preference shares, entitled to one-tenth (1/10) of a vote per preference share.

The total number of shares and votes has increased as a result of the new issue of 1,896,551 ordinary shares that Volati carried out in December owing to the exercise of the over-allotment option which Volati granted to cover the over-allotment of ordinary shares in connection with the admission to trading of Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. As a result of the new issue of shares the total number of shares and votes has increased by 1,896,551 shares and votes and the share capital has increased by SEK 237,068.875 from 10,014,224.25 to SEK10,251,293.125.

For further information, please contact:

Mårten Andersson, CEO Volati AB, +46 (0)72-735 42 84, marten.andersson@volati.se

Mattias Björk, CFO Volati AB, +46 (0)70-610 80 89, mattias.bjork@volati.se

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, 114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)8-21 68 40, email: info@volati.se, Company Reg. No. 556555-4317

This information is such that Volati AB is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 CET on 30 December 2016.

CONTACT:

Mårten Andersson, VD Volati AB, 46 72-735 42 84,marten.andersson@volati.se

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan, 114 34 Stockholm, Sweden, Phone: 46 8-21 68 40

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/volati-ab/r/increased-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-volati-ab--publ-,c2158504

The following files are available for download: